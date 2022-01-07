Plan under way to check inflation, says information minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information and Broad­casting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that a far reaching plan was in progress to control expansion in the country.

Tending to a question and answer session, the clergyman said that Pakistan’s all financial pointers, including development rate, were on a vertical direction notwithstanding the Covid-19 pandemic.

The development rate was at four to five percent according to the projections of various monetary divisions, he said and predicted financial solidness and gigantic decrease in expansion before long.

He said a National Assembly meeting had been gathered on January 10 and it was normal that the altered money bill and a law relating to the State Bank of Pakistan would cruise through it.

In the mean time, the priest tweeted on Thursday that the Economic Coordination Committee had endorsed the import of 1.5 million tons of manure from China.

The primary boat conveying 50,000 tons of manure would show up on Feb 10, he said, adding that 600,000 tons of nearby compost would likewise begin coming in the market during the current month.