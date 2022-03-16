PIA reduces Umrah fares as Saudi Arabia lifts COVID restrictions

KARACHI: The national flag carrier has announced to reduce airfares for Umrah pilgrims as Saudi Arabia lifts all coronavirus-related restrictions.

According to a statement, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reduced the fare of return flights from Madina and Jeddah to Rs95,628 which was more than Rs100,000.

PIA operates Umrah flights to the kingdom from major Pakistani cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar.

Flight PK-9759 is operated from Lahore to Jeddah, PK-9741 from Islamabad to Jeddah, PK-9731 Karachi to Jeddah and PK-9735 from Peshawar to Jeddah.

A reduction of Rs5000 has been announced by the airline on the return ticket.

Last week, Saudi Arabia ended all coronavirus restrictions in the country including following social distance and wearing masks outdoor.

It also ended social distancing in the Two Holy Mosques and all mosques in the kingdom but worshipers still have to wear masks. It is not mandatory to wear masks at open places, but required to wear masks indoors.

Also, the country will no longer require travellers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival to the kingdom. Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon their arrival.

Source: The International News