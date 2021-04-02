Pfizer, BioNTech say coronavirus vaccine highly effective against South African variant

Pfizer and BioNTech said Thursday their coronavirus vaccine’s efficacy against the South African variant was very high in the latest phase of ongoing clinical trials.
No cases of the disease were observed in South Africa during the phase-three trial study among participants who had received their second dose, the companies said in a statement.
Several coronavirus variants with the potential to be more transmissible have caused global concern over whether existing vaccines will still protect the world from a virus that is constantly mutating.