Petroleum dealers threaten to go on strike

KARACHI: Petroleum sellers on Tuesday took steps to shut down fuel stations the nation over from November 5 if the public authority didn’t expand petroleum commission to six percent.

Tending to a public interview at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday, Abdul Sami Khan and Malik Khuda Bukhsh, senior office-carriers of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA), said the public authority had vowed to raise oil commission to 5pc from the current 2.5pc per liter of petroleum.

Be that as it may, so far no choice has been taken on the issue by the public authority over the most recent two years.

The PPDA agents said sellers don’t need any increment in the costs of oil based commodities based on any climb in petrol commission. PPDA has been requesting an increment in edge with the assistance of change in petrol duty and deals charge.

They added working fuel stations had become troublesome now after complex expansion in cost of working together because of rising force duty and work charges.

They said petrol sellers can’t work on Rs2 per liter commission on diesel and petroleum as the genuine commission comes to 50 paisa for every liter in the wake of covering weighty force bills and other running costs.

PPDA said the sellers must choose the option to shut down the siphons taking into account soaring working expense and exceptionally low net revenues.