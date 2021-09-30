Petrol price expected to increase by Rs5.25 per litre from October 1

The price of petrol is predicted to extend by Rs5.25 per litre from October 1, sources said Wednesday, citing a proposal sent by the Oil and Gas regulatory agency (OGRA) to the Finance Division.

The price of diesel is predicted to maneuver up by Rs3.5 per litre, the sources said, adding that the Ministry of Finance would make a final judgment during this regard after consultations with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The government on September 15 had announced a Rs5 increase within the price of petrol “owing to the fluctuations in petroleum prices within the international market and rate of exchange variation”.

According to a notification by the Finance Division, besides petrol, a rise in other petroleum products also will be enforced starting September 16.

Petrol, with the Rs5 increase, costs Rs123.30 per litre, whereas high-speed diesel, with a rise of Rs5.01, costs Rs120.04 per litre.

In addition, kerosene costs Rs5.46 more and is priced at Rs96.26 per litre, while light diesel fuel became Rs5.92 dearer to cost Rs90.69 per litre.