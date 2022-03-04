PDM, PPP make some headway on snap polls

LAHORE/ ISLAMABAD: The nine- party opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and Pakistan Peoples Party appear to have made some advance on reaching a agreement over snap pates in case they manage to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no- confidence move.

Meanwhile, after his meeting with PPPco-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PDM chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed that the draft of the no- trust move had been prepared and the final date for tabling it would be blazoned in the coming couple of days.

Some elderly PML-N leaders Dawn spoke to on Thursday verified the opposition parties had nearly reached a agreement on fresh pates in the wake of a success of the no- trust move. PPP president Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also suggested at agreeing to the snap pates following certain electoral reforms, they said.

Snap pates have been a major sticking point between the PML-N and PPP in the opposition’s sweats to table a no- confidence stir against PM Khan.

After meeting Zardari, Fazl says no- confidence stir draft prepared, date for tabling to be blazoned in couple of days

.

“ Mr Zardari now seems willing on snap pates. Other issues like (who will be) the high minister during the interim three to six months before the fresh choices and dissolution of parochial assemblies are still being bandied,” a PML-N leader said, adding that although Mr Zardari had asked PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif to make his family Shehbaz the interim premier, after the PPP conceded to the PML-N’s major demand the niche might go to Peoples Party.

Senate Opposition Leader Yousuf Raza Gilani from the PPP told Dawn “ The top party leadership is in addresses with other opposition parties to finalise the issue (of snap pates). They will meet again veritably soon.”

A PDM bigwig said the Nawaz camp was veritably important clear about its station and not ready to budge. “ The Shehbaz group still seems flexible, pressing only to shoot the PTI government home,” he said.

After meeting Mr Zardari, the Maulana said PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif had also joined them over the phone, adding there was a possibility that some abettors of the ruling PTI might support their move in congress.

Bilawal wants PML-Q to be gentled further

On the other hand, PPP president Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was of the view that the opposition should make a much more economic offer to the PML-Q to gain its support.

Talking to a news channel on Thursday, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said the PML-Q would not side with the opposition for free. “ Khan sahib has given the PML-Q speakership (in Punjab). We should come up with an offer for a more important office,” he said.

A PPP leader told Dawn that his party leadership had asked Nawaz Sharif to present a better package to the Chaudhrys but since the elder Sharif was pressing the PPP for snap pates, the chief minister’s seat for just three months was insignificant for the government’s supporter.

Federal Water Coffers Minister Moonis Elahi of PML-Q also met the high minister at the PM House on Thursday.

“ We aren’t interested in any offer from the opposition,” a PML-Q leader told Dawn. Still, PML-N’s Sanaullah is reported to have said on Thursday “ Appointing Chau­dhry Parvez Elahi as the Punjab chief minister (by the opposition) isn’t off the table.”

Tareen camp

A PML-N leader claims that PTI disgruntled stalwart Jehangir Tareen is in contact with the elder Sharif in London. A good number of PTI MNAs, including those supporting Tareen, have agreed to shake hands with the Sharifs on a pledge of PML-N tickets.