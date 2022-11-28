PDM mulls options to foil PTI’s plan of dissolving Punjab, KP assemblies

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz(PML-N) has summoned a meeting of its administrative party in the Punjab Assembly to bandy options available for dislodging the alliance of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf(PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League( PML-Q) ruling the fiefdom or at least barring it from dissolving the assembly.

The administrative party will meet at PML-N’s parochial secretariat in Model Town on Monday(moment) under the chairmanship of opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had blazoned in Rawalpindi on Saturday that party members would give their adoptions from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, the two businesses where the Imran-led party is in power, to put pressure on the Pakistan Democratic Movement(PDM) government in Centre for early choices across the country.

The opposition parties in the 371-strong Punjab Assembly enjoy the support of 179 MPAs — 167 of PML-N, seven of PPP, four independents and one of the Rah-i-Haq Party. They need seven further votes to see a no-confidence stir succeed against PTI-PML-Q-supported Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

The opposition can not jut its expedients on the backing of the displeased lawmakers among the PTI and PML-Q species because as per the Supreme Court’s orders their votes would not be counted if polled against the party policy, while they would also stand disqualified as assembly members.

The other possibility is that the governor asks the principal minister to take a vote of confidence as in this case the displeased members of the ruling alliance may hesitate during the no- confidence vote and may also forestall their likely disqualification.

The huddle will estimate the solicitation for the review of the apex court’s orders on the Punjab chief minister’s election.

In an apparent move to bar the governor from directing the chief minister to take a vote of confidence under clause 7 of Composition 130 of the constitution, the PTI-PML-Q alliance is keeping the assembly in session, whose sittings are held after weeks and without any worthwhile business.

still, legal experts, like Usama Khawar, believe that the applicable indigenous provision puts no bar on the governor’s authority to ask the chief minister to seek a vote of confidence if in his(governor’s) opinion the CM has lost maturity in the house.

“Nowhere in the Constitution has it been stated that the governor can not summon a special session for taking a vote of confidence by the chief minister if the tagged house of the applicable fiefdom is formerly in session,” he said.

In the meantime, PPP has also begun seeking autographs of its Punjab Assembly members on a no-trust stir. As a couple of MPAs, including Syed Ali Haider Gilani, are presently abroad, they’re being transferred the document for autographs through courier service, a elderly party leader told Dawn.

Meanwhile, in a shot to pave the way for the PDM government in Punjab, PML- N leader Ishaq Dar called on PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad. The former chairman is anticipated to travel to Lahore soon for ‘Mission Lahore’.

Sources in PPP said the purpose of ‘ Mission Lahore ’ is the ouster of the ruling PTI-PML-Q alliance and Mr Zardari will be staying in the parochial capital for a while to execute his strategy.

According to sources, both leaders also bandied fiscal issues defying Sindh.

KP parties’ questionable

Mr Khan’s advertisement redounded in a flurry of political conditioning in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well where all major opposition parties decided to consult their central leadership to formulate a strategy to fight a implicit move by the PTI to dissolve the assembly.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the opposition parties chaired by the opposition leader in the KP Assembly, Muhammad Akram Khan Durrani, a leader of JUI-F. The meeting was attended by ANP MPA Sardar Hussain Babak, PPP MPA Nighat Orakzai, PML-N MPA Ikhtiar Wali, and others.

In a brief converse with the media persons, the opposition leader said they didn’t believe that the PTI president was “serious” about his opinions.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb came down hard on the former high minister and said the PTI president had come “inapplicable” in the current political script, reported APP. “Why should choices be held ahead of time because Imran Khan had lost power?” she asked.

Taking a jibe at the PTI leadership, she said they had come to erect the civil government but left after publicizing the defeat of their own governments in Punjab and KP. The minister said though they had blazoned that they would ‘leave the system’, they were getting “ hires as lawmakers and enjoying other benefits in malignancy of the adoptions”.

Source: Dawn News