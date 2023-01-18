PCB mulls appointing Shoaib Akhtar as bowling coach

LAHORE: The News reported on Wednesday that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering appointing Shoaib Akhtar, a former fast bowler, as the bowling consultant for the national team.

Following Shahid Afridi’s appointment to the PCB’s management committee, the cricket board is considering approaching the right-arm pacer for his knowledge of the game.

According to reports, Akhtar may be given a significant role for the national team in the coming days.

According to sources, the former ace pacer has already been contacted and has expressed interest in working to boost the players’ performance.

In Lahore, Akhtar will soon meet Najam Sethi, the chairman of the PCB management committee. The former pacer will probably be offered a position in PCB during the meeting.

Sources claim that Akhtar had also expressed an interest in contributing significantly to the board’s policymaking.

The bowler, also known as Rawalpindi Express, had repeatedly spoken out after retiring from cricket to advocate for the Pakistani team’s advancement.

The former right-arm pacer, now 47 years old, holds the record for bowling the fastest delivery in cricket history, 161.3 kilometers per hour.

Afridi had also been appointed interim chair of the selection committee for the home series against New Zealand by the PCB’s Management Committee.

After the government approved his appointment as PCB chairman, the decision was made under Sethi’s chairmanship.

Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum will also serve on the panel, and Haroon Rashid, a member of the Management Committee, will serve as the Convener.