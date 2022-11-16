PCB likely to shift Pak-Eng opening Test match to Karachi due to PTI long march

LAHORE: In a bid to keep away from burden to cricket fans in the midst of PTI’s long walk in Islamabad, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is thinking about changing the scene for the initial Trial of the Pakistan-England series from Rawalpindi to Karachi.

The primary Trial of the three-match series is scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from December 1 to 5. Be that as it may, because of PTI’s walk towards the twin urban areas, PCB should think about plan B.

A PCB source let Geo.tv know that they are in touch with the national government on this. On the off chance that the circumstance declines, the main Test will be moved to Karachi which is as of now planned to have the last Test from December 17-21.

Be that as it may, Multan will have the subsequent Test.

In the event of scene changes, the Britain group’s appearance timetable will likewise be updated. At first, the English group is said to show up in Islamabad on November 27.

“Up to this point, there is no choice made on scene changes. We are in touch with the public authority and all partners,” the source said.

“The last approach potential changes in timetable will be made in two or three days,” it added.

Britain visited Pakistan in September-October this year for seven-match T20I series. The visiting party won the series 4-3.

Schedule of Tests