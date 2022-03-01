PCB, CA dismiss threats against Ashton Agar

ISLAMABAD: Cricket Australia and the Pakistan Cricket Board responded fleetly to a death trouble delivered to Australian each- rounder Ashton Agar, saying on Monday they believed it was “ not considered a threat”.

Agar’s mate was transferred a social media communication — probably from India in an attempt to disrupt Australia’s first stint of Pakistan since 1998 — advising the cricketer shouldn’t travel to Pakistan or threat not returning.

“ Your children will miss their Father if he comes to Pakistan. Our gunners will blow his head,” part of the communication reads.

The communication was incontinently reported to authorities, including the combined government security agencies.

In a statement, it was plant that the trouble wasn’t believable and it’s believed the communication came from a fake Instagram account.

“ Cricket Australia is apprehensive of a social media post, of which the nature and content has been delved by the PCB, CA and combined Government security processes,” a CA statement read.

“ There are expansive security plans in place for this type of social media exertion, which, in this case, isn’t considered a threat. No farther comment will be made at this time.”

Agar doesn’t have any children, but the trouble was an early memorial of the pressures of playing in Pakistan.

Australia touched down in Islamabad less than 48 hours agone for what’s their first stint of Pakistan in 24 times due to security pitfalls.

Some police and military help are guiding the platoon over the course of the six week stint, which includes three Tests, three ODIs and a lone T20 institution.

Media reports said the trouble transferred to Agar’s mate began from India and was a plot to try and scarify the excursionists from completing their stint.

The trouble won’t be looked at fondly by the PCB on the dusk of the largely awaited series.

New Zealand left Pakistan on the day of their first game last time after entering pitfalls. England also cancelled their series.

Brigades have stayed down since terrorists attacked a Sri Lanka platoon machine on the way to a game in Lahore in 2009.

Since arriving in Pakistan on Sunday, Australia’s elderly members have said they feel comfortable and safe in the country.