PCB announces free entry for Karachiites during second Test

During the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday that Karachi residents would have free access to all stands (with the exception of two VIP enclosures).

According to PCB Chairman Najam Sethi, tickets will be sold in a first-come, first-served manner.

It is pertinent to note that the Javed Miandad and Hanif Mohammad enclosures have VIP status and daily tickets cost Rs500.

In addition, PCB has begun contacting schools, universities, and other educational establishments to bring students to the stadium. The board added that it will also reach out to orphanages and senior citizens’ homes.

At the Karachi National Stadium, the hosts and the Kiwis will play the second Test from January 2 to January 6.

This development comes at a time when PCB is having trouble getting people into the stadium, and the stands were empty during the first Test match between the two teams.

Due to deteriorating weather in Multan, the board moved the second Test of the series from Multan to Karachi last week. This move has caused flight operations to be disrupted, which could also mean fewer playing hours.

It had stated in a statement, “It has been agreed that the second Test and the three ODIs will now be brought forward by a day, meaning that the second Test will begin on January 2 with the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures to be played on January 9, 11, and 13.”

Here is the itinerary of the matches: