PayPal CEO says crypto will redefine the financial world

Dan Schulman, CEO of PayPal, forecasted in a recent speech in Tel Aviv that the combination of digital assets, central bank digital currencies, stable coins, and digital wallets could reshape the monetary sector. He views cryptocurrency as the “intersection between digital assets, CBDCs, stablecoins, and digital wallets will “redefine a lot of the financial world going forward.”

Schulman finds the crypto’s USD value and predictions of its movement irrelevant, and views optimistically the merits of the digital asset industry and its ability to affect the finance world.

PayPal has already included cryptocurrency in its agenda by introducing an application called ‘Super Wallet’ that provides digital asset services. Senior Vice President of Crypto and Digital Currencies at PayPal, Jose Fernandez da Ponte said about the company, “We are exploring a stable coin; if and when we seek to move forward, we will, of course, work closely with relevant regulators.”

Galaxy Digital’s CEO, Max Novogratz shares a similar view, predicting that crypto blockchain technology will “reshape the world in ways we can’t imagine.”

