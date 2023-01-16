Parvez Elahi reveals three names finalised for caretaker Punjab CM

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi said on Sunday that three names for a caretaker CM have been agreed upon after consultation with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan after achieving success in the Punjab Assembly by obtaining a vote of confidence and dissolving the house as planned.

Elahi gave the three names, Ahmed Nawaz Sakhera, Naseer Ahmed Khan, and Nasir Saeed Khosa, to the media shortly after the meeting with the PTI chief. He also said that one of the three names would probably end up being chosen.

“We are sending these names to the [Punjab] governor and if the opposition thinks broadly, the agreement upon the suggested names seems likely,” the provincial chief executive added on his official Twitter handle.

This week, when CM Elahi issued a notification calling for the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, the house fell apart after 48 hours because the governor did not sign the summer sent by the former.

Elahi will continue to lead Punjab until a name for the interim CM is chosen.

He continued by stating that additional discussion regarding the suggested names would take place on Monday (today) in a consultative meeting.

Elahi made the following statement while focusing on media reports that two allies’ parties might combine: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid has been asked to join the PTI by Imran Khan.

He went on to say that Moonis Elahi “thinks that we should merge” with the previous ruling party as well.

Chaudry Shujaat Hussain at Bilawal House

According to a Sunday official statement, PML-Q President Chaudry Shujaat Hussain went to Bilawal House to speak with Asif Ali Zardari, the former president and Co-Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The political situation in Punjab was discussed during the meeting, and the communiqué also stated that both leaders contacted the PML-N leadership.

The two leaders also talked about how the caretaker setup in Punjab was made during the meeting.

Hussain also thanked Zardari for the party’s victory in Sindh’s elections for local bodies.

The statement added that federal ministers Chaudry Salik Hussain and Chaudry Shafay Hussain were also present at the meeting.