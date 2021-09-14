Palestinian stabs 2 Israelis prior to being shot by police

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian man stabbed two Israelis in Jerusalem before being shot by a border policeman on Monday, leaving all three wounded, police and medics said.

The assailant “stabbed two civilians with a knife” near the city’s central bus terminal , police said during a statement. “Border policewomen noticed the incident, and one among them opened fire and neutralised the terrorist, who is currently receiving medical treatment,” it added.

A police spokesman said the assailant was a Palestinian man from the West Bank city Hebron.

The civilians stabbed, men in their mid-20s, were treated for his or her wounds before being taken to Shaare Zedek hospital in moderate condition, said medics from the Star of David Adom organisation.

There was no immediate indication about the condition of the assailant, who was seen smiling by an AFP photographer as he was removed for medical treatment.

Earlier on Monday, a Palestinian man attempted to stab a soldier with a screwdriver at the Gush Etzion junction south of Bethlehem within the occupied West Bank , the military said.

Soldiers at the scene managed “to thwart the attempted terror attack and neutralised the assailant,” a press release from the military said.

“The attacker was evacuated to a hospital for further medical treatment.”

Tensions within the West Bank and east Jerusalem have risen after six Palestinian militants escaped a high-security prison in northern Israel last week, sparking a manhunt that has seen the capture of 4 of them in recent days.