Pakistan’s Winter Olympic contingent off to Beijing

LAHORE: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on Tuesday declared a little four-part unforeseen which will address the country at the Winter Olympics being held in Beijing from Feb 4 to 24.

The arrangement of something like three authorities is mandatory according to the standards of the games.

The unforeseen left for Beijing on Tuesday from Lahore and will arrive at Beijing on Wednesday.

Hailing from Gilgit-Baltistan, the 26-year-old Muhammad Karim is the main Pakistani competitor who will contend in the Alpine Skiing Slalom occasion on Feb 16. Syed Noman Ali is the culinary specialist de mission while Nadeem Ajmal Khan is the group chief. Mirza Mohammad Qamar will be Covid contact just as the mentor.

The Pakistan unforeseen has finished all the Covid-19 prerequisites prior to venturing out to Beijing according to directions of the Embassy of People’s Republic of China just as the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.