Pakistan’s Punjab Chief Minister proposes dissolving the provincial assembly

The summary to dissolve the provincial assembly has been signed by Pakistan’s Punjab province chief minister, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. This could lead to early general elections in the country.

In a brief, one-line letter sent to the Punjab governor on Thursday, Elahi wrote, “I, Parvez Elahi Chief Minister Punjab, hereby advise you to dissolve the provincial assembly of Punjab.”

The development occurred one day after Elahi received a confidence vote from assembly members.

With 186 lawmakers’ support, the coalition of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parties of former Prime Minister Imran Khan demonstrated a majority in the provincial legislature—the minimum number of votes required to win the trust vote.

Dissolution received at Governor House . No way out but elections. pic.twitter.com/PSjHMOhXad — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) January 12, 2023

More than half of the 220 million people in the country live in Punjab, the country’s most populous province.

The case was taken to the Lahore High Court after the chief minister was fired by Punjab governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman for refusing to accept the vote of confidence.

He confirmed via Twitter that he had received the summary of the Punjab assembly’s dissolution and withdrew his order following the voting.

Just received…… pic.twitter.com/7OBLlww6SV — M Baligh Ur Rehman (@MBalighurRehman) January 12, 2023

Push for general elections

Fawad Chaudhry, the leader of the PTI, stated to reporters that the assembly will automatically dissolve after 48 hours even if the governor does not accept the advice.

He also stated that the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would be disbanded “the day after tomorrow.” He also stated that the country was moving toward general elections, which are otherwise scheduled for later in the year.

In an effort to force early elections, Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in an April no-confidence vote, announced last month that he would dissolve two of the country’s four provincial assemblies, where he holds power.

Since he was removed, he has campaigned for snap elections, increasing political uncertainty in the South Asian nation that is struggling with declining foreign exchange reserves.

Every five years, polls for the federal and provincial governments have traditionally been held at the same time.

Unless the federal government calls a general election, separate elections for the Punjab and KP assemblies must be held within 90 days if they are dissolved earlier.