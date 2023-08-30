“Pakistan’s Playing XI Against Nepal Announced in Asia Cup”

Nepal will play Pakistan in the opening game tomorrow.

Pakistan, according to Babar Azam, won’t treat rival teams casually.

On August 31, Pakistan will take a flight to Sri Lanka to face India in the second Group-A match.

The starting lineup for Pakistan’s Group-A match against Nepal, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow (Wednesday) at Multan Cricket Stadium, has been released.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Our playing XI for the first match of #AsiaCup2023.”

The playing XI includes Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

‘We won’t take rival teams lightly’

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, stated that the Green Shirts would not treat their opponents in the Asia Cup lightly.

Speaking at a press conference prior to the opening Asia Cup game against Nepal, Babar said, “We will maintain the winning momentum as we did in the series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka.

The top-ranked Pakistani team in the ICC’s one-day international (ODI) rankings has received both praise and criticism, but the team has maintained its focus on the game of cricket, according to the star batter.

.@babarazam258 on Pakistan earning the top spot in the ODI rankings Full press conference ➡️ https://t.co/V3oeqje8G0#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/5iX4CahlSh — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 29, 2023

“When I was given the captaincy, I tried to alter the team’s perspective. We must meet the rising expectations of the public. I have given up thinking about myself individually in favor of the good of the team, said the captain.

Babar claimed that although the current team is at its best, adjustments could still be made before the World Cup if necessary.

The captain added that the Pakistan vs. India game is always crucial and that it would have been better if the entire event had taken place in Pakistan.

The match features a number of firsts as Multan, Pakistan, and Nepal, as a team, participate in the continental competition for the first time. At the highest level, Pakistan and Nepal are also competing for the first time.

Preps in full swing as Super 11 Asia Cup 2023 kicks off tomorrow 🏏🔥#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/OxQdZCpipK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 29, 2023

For the match on Wednesday, the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium is expected to be electric. The cricket-obsessed Multan supporters will be a huge help to both teams. Before the game, which starts at 2:30 p.m., the spectators will be treated to an exciting opening ceremony.

Pakistan entered the Asia Cup with momentum on their side as they are currently the number one ODI team. This is the second instance of the team surmounting the chart since April. Pakistan also boast the best win/loss ratio of 2.750 with 22 wins in 31 matches since this World Cup cycle.

When asked if being the top-ranked side comes with additional pressure, Babar responded, “I wouldn’t say that there is a pressure. Instead, we’re more assured going into this competition. The top spot is a testament to the hard work and effort this team has put in over the last few years. We still need to win the Asia Cup and the World Cup, so the job is not complete. The upcoming months will be competitive and exciting, and we want to succeed for our nation.

“Every player on this team raises their hand and says, ‘I want to win matches for my country. They never hesitate to put in the hard work and never back down from challenging circumstances. The last few months have been amazing, and now is the time to continue the momentum.

On August 31, Pakistan will take a flight to Sri Lanka in order to travel to Kandy for the second Group-A match on September 2. On September 4, the location will also host India and Nepal’s third and final group match.