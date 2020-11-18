Pakistan’s peace, prosperity is linked with commitments to democracy: COAS Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid a visit to Quetta and interacted with the participants of National Workshop Balochistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), National Workshop aims at enhancing understanding of participants about critical national security issues, timely decision making process, national security management system.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS Bajwa said that progress and stability in Balochistan is critical to the prosperity of Pakistan.

All stakeholders including the army have synergized their efforts for socio-eco uplift of the people of Balochistan, said ISPR.

Dilating upon security situation, he highlighted measures like fencing of Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran Border, effective articulation of security apparatus deployed across the province, Quetta Safe City Project etc will have positive impact on the overall security paradigm of Balochistan.

Nefarious efforts of hostile elements to foment terrorism & create chaos in the largest province of Pak won’t be allowed to succeed, the COAS emphasized.

Pakistan’s peace & prosperity is linked with commitment to democracy & its values COAS reiterated.

Later, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited School of Infantry & Tactics (SI& T). He was briefed about new training modules & online examination systems enacted for young leadership. He was also briefed about various innovative systems/techniques being incorporated in training regime.

While interacting with faculty and students of SI&T, the COAS urged them to stay abreast with developments in modern warfare. He appreciated hardwork and dedication of faculty and staff of SI&T in grooming young officers & soldiers for taking on future challenges befittingly.