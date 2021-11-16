Pakistan’s participation in Jr Hockey World Cup in India confirmed

LAHORE: Pakistan’s investment in the Junior Hockey World Cup was affirmed on Monday after the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said it got 80% visas of its crew given by the Indian High Commission.

PHF secretary Asif Bajwa affirmed that 80% of visas of the Pakistan crew had been gotten on Monday, adding the excess visas would be gotten by Tuesday.

“Boss selector Manzoor Junior will report an 18-part crew for the World Cup that very day [Tuesday].”

The Junior World Cup including junior groups from 16 nations is planned to be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India from Nov 24 to Dec 5.

“The public authority of Pakistan has likewise given the PHF [the]NOC for the cooperation and the Indian High Commissioner additionally gave ideal visas to the Pakistan crew and presently the group will leave for India on Nov 20,” Bajwa said.

As per the PHF secretary, Pakistan will play two practice coordinates behind the scenes, first against Chile on Nov 21 and afterward against Canada on Nov 22 preceding taking on Germany in the main match of the World Cup on Nov 24.

Pakistan then, at that point, face Egypt on Nov 27 and Argentina on Nov 28.

It very well might be referenced here that Pakistan’s cooperation in the worldwide occasion was depressed after the International Hockey Federation (FIH) had allowed just a single day to the PHF to affirm the support and that past the point of no return on Friday on Sept 23, while Saturday and Sunday were weeks after a week off days.

The Indian High Commissioner set 60 days important to give visas to the Pakistan crew yet as indicated by the greeting sent on Sept 23, it was impractical to apply for the visas of a huge crew in one day. In 2016 likewise, Pakistan couldn’t contend in the Junior World Cup subsequent to neglecting to get Indian visas on schedule.

In the interim, Bajwa said however the Pakistan youngsters had no worldwide openness they actually had the ability and potential to disturb any group in Bhubaneswar.

“What’s more, if Pakistan routs Germany in the initial match, our opportunities to meet all requirements for the quarter-finals will be lit up,” he kept up with.

As per the PHF secretary, the hosts had given a waiver from the quarantine time frame yet the groups will remain in a bio-secure air pocket and the fans are likewise not permitted to visit the scene.