Pakistan’s netball players eye World Cup glory

KARACHI: Each move by Pakistan’s top netball players reverberations at the indoor court here at the Pakistan Sports Board Coaching Center.

It’s the last of the National Inter-office Netball Championship however it’s being played by men.

Netball — a no-contact form of ball — is generally a ladies’ down.

Pakistan, however, has one of the main men’s netball crews in Asia. In 2017, the group barely lost to India in the last of the Asian Championship.

What’s more its players are longing for an opportunity to play at the World Cup.The debut release of the Men’s and Mixed Netball World Cup was expected to be held in October 2020 in Australia yet must be dropped because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The following release is scheduled to be held in 2023 with Australia — where men’s netball is exceptionally well known — because of host it once more.

“We’ve displayed at the Asian Championship that our group is great,” Pakistan commander Mohammad Akhtar told Dawn on Wednesday after his Pakistan Air Force side lost the last.

“After this title we have our public group camp [in February]where we will start preparing for the World Cup. With our past exhibitions, we are certain and will make an honest effort to win it.”

Netball isn’t played at the Olympics however the ladies’ competition highlights at the Commonwealth Games.

The Pakistan Netball Federation has begun a world class netball advancement program to increase the expectation of its ladies’ group however it’s the men’s group which is causing ripple effects.

“The three-day between office occasion is to assist support with fixing men’s ability in the country”, PNF president Mudassar Arain told Dawn.

Furthermore it’s been exceptionally serious as well. Defending champs Army were paralyzed by PAF in their initial match of the competition.

In any case, they ruled toward the end, avenging that loss with a 34-23 triumph in the last.

“We were not prepared in our first game however in the last we ensured we didn’t rehash similar slip-ups,” Pakistan Army commander Rana Zahid told Dawn.