Pakistan’s martial artist to attempt four world records

Rashid Naseem, a martial artist from Pakistan, has stated that he will attempt four Guinness World Records in Italy.

On February 4, the record holder, who has set several Pakistani records, will travel to Italy. In a television show, the martial artist will try to break all four records.

Rashid stated to GeoSuper.tv, “I am very excited to share with you that I have got my visa to Italy where I am going to attempt four world records.”

They sent me an invitation. “It is a privilege for me to once more represent Pakistan on the international stage,” he added.

Rashid will attempt to break the records in Italy, including breaking a clay target with a nunchaku in one minute, removing the majority of playing cards between two balanced bottles with a nunchaku in one minute, smashing cans of cold drinks with a head, and opening bottle caps with a head.

Rashid, who has set 82 individual world records for Pakistan, recently became one of the best athletes of 2022 for breaking the record for “most playing cards removed between two balanced bottles with a nunchaku in one minute.”