Pakistan’s first liver autotransplantation procedure performed at DUHS

In a first for Pakistan, the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), Karachi, performed a liver autotransplantation procedure successfully.

The liver of a 28-year old patient, who was suffering from cancer, was taken out of the body, the tumor was surgically removed, damaged veins were reconstructed, and the liver was re-implanted in his body, officials said.

After the successful procedure, the patient has begun to recover, DUHS said.

“Our team of liver transplant surgeons has performed one of the most complex and sophisticated procedures, known as liver autotransplantation”, Vice-Chancellor, Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), Prof Saeed Quraishy said Saturday.

