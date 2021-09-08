Pakistan’s every day COVID-19 caseload drifts around 4,000

the three

Even in terms of deaths, the daily toll has been hovering around 100 for over every week.

On Wednesday, the country’s National Command and Operation Centre reported 3,902 coronavirus cases after 60,537 tests were taken and 83 deaths.

The new cases raised the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 1,190,136 and of deaths to 26,413, NCOC stats showed.

This brings the positivity rate to six .44%. Since August 24, Pakistan’s positivity rate has been under 7% on 14 out of 16 days.

A total of 1,071,976 people have thus far recovered from the virus, while the entire number of active cases within the country fell to 91,747.

Pakistan is reporting 3,730 new infections on average every day, 64% of the height — the very best daily average reported on June 17.

The country has administered a minimum of 63,319,214 doses of COVID vaccines thus far. Assuming everyone needs 2 doses, that’s enough to possess vaccinated about 14.6% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 1,216,860 doses administered every day. At that rate, it’ll take an extra 36 days to administer enough doses for an additional 10% of the population.