Pakistan’s every day case tally more than 1,000 once more

With 1,037 new coronavirus cases within the last 24 hours, Pakistan’s daily case count went over 1,000 marks for the primary time during a week Thursday morning.

The country last reported 1,052 cases during a day on June 25.

The country saw a minor jump in daily deaths also, with 40 new fatalities, consistent with National Command and Operation Centre’s latest data.

NCOC data shows 46,145 tests were conducted on June 30, of which 1,037 came back positive for COVID-19.

Pakistan’s positivity rate is currently 2.2%. the entire active COVID-19 cases are 31,767.

At least 904,320 people have recovered thus far across Pakistan, making it a big count. consistent with NCOC’s figures, the entire number of cases has reached 958,408.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the entire cases reported in Sindh thus far are 337,674, in Punjab 346,301, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 138,068, in Islamabad Capital Territory 82,706, in Balochistan 27,178, in Gilgit-Baltistan 6,138 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 20,343.