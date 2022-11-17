Pakistan’s debt, liabilities climb 23.7% in first quarter of FY23

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total debt and arrears have climbed by Rs12 trillion or23.7 in the first quarter of the current financial time, with judges saying a detention in loan tranche from the International Monetary Fund(IMF) and devaluation of the rupee pushed the figures up significantly.

The debt and arrears stood at Rs62.46 trillion in July- September FY2023, compared with Rs50.49 trillion in the same period of last financial time, the central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The country’s debt rose24.7 to Rs59.37 trillion, while total arrears increased 23 to Rs3.56 trillion.

Fahad Rauf, head of exploration at Ismail Iqbal Securities said the increase in the debt was substantially coming from external sources. “Substantially the IMF loan tranche of $1.2 billion and the impact of the rupee deprecation on overall external debt.”

The government’s domestic debt increased by18.7 to Rs31.40 trillion. The foreign debt stood at Rs17.99 trillion in July- September FY2023,30.2 over from a time before, according to the numbers from the State Bank of Pakistan(SBP).

Total external debt and arrears jumped 33.4 to Rs28.94 trillion.

“Managing debt scores is one of the biggest challenges facing the government,” said Mustafa Mustansir, head of exploration at Taurus Securities.

He said debt servicing was one of the reasons for the rise in the country’s debt, including the rising financial and external scores. “The rupee deprecation affects external borrowing costs. also, original borrowing costs rise when the policy rate increases.”

The State Bank of Pakistan’s(SBP) data also showed that public debt fell to Rs49.4 trillion at the end of September from Rs49.5 trillion a month agone. The debt rose by Rs9.1 trillion or22.7 time- on- time in September.

Pakistan’s five- time credit dereliction exchange(CDS), the cost of assuring exposure to the country’s autonomous debt, surged to 550 base points(bps) on Tuesday, up 929 bps from Monday’s close, according to data from Arif Habib Limited.

During the current week, the government’s CDS position remained high on investors’ enterprises that the country might not fulfill its commitment to repay creditors$ 1 billion because the Sukuk is set to develop on December 5, 2022.

“Pakistan will probably make payment on maturity as it’s in the IMF programme,” according to a critic.

Complications, concerns

Still, there are enterprises about the conclusion of the ninth review of the IMF’s bailout package.

Although the date has not yet been set, the IMF staff charge is anticipated in Islamabad by the end of the current month because the Fund needs Pakistan to make necessary variations first.

The government is requesting some exceptions on performance criteria due to flood tide losses and the Fund’s asseveration on maintaining the agreed duty- to- GDP rate of at least 11.

The detention in the IMF’s review is making foreign investors more anxious.

The situation seems more complicated as the country is facing numerous difficulties, including political unpredictability, pitfalls to exports and remittances as a result of the global profitable recession, and significant gross backing conditions in the times to come.

“These pitfalls alongside standing downgrades have worsened the perception among investors. Hence the increase in dereliction spreads,” the judges said.

The country’s external debt and arrears inched down to $126.9 billion as of September 30, 2022, from $127 billion a time ago.

Due to the prepayment of foreign debt, the nation is anticipated to witness significant implicit exoduses during the current quarter, which might put pressure on both the foreign currency reserves and the currency.

Source: Geo News