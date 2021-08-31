Pakistan’s day by day Covid loss of life leaps to 118

ISLAMABAD: Over 3,838 people tested positive for coronavirus within the last 24 hours in Pakistan.

This was revealed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday. Meanwhile, another 118 people lost their lives to the virus.

As many as 3,838 people tested positive for the virus after 52,112 COVID-19 tests were taken, as per the NCOC’s data. This brings the positivity rate to 7.36%.

The total number of active cases within the country rose to 94,573 on August 31.

A total of 1,039,758 people have thus far recovered from the virus while the entire number of deaths, with the fresh count of 118 fatalities, have risen to 25,788.

Pakistan’s total confirmed case count now stands at 1,160,119.

Pakistan is reporting 4,099 new infections on the average every day , 70% of the height — the very best daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered a minimum of 53,314,628 doses of COVID vaccines thus far . Assuming every one needs 2 doses, that’s enough to possess vaccinated about 12.3% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 745,808 doses administered every day . At that rate, it’ll take an extra 59 days to administer enough doses for an additional 10% of the population.