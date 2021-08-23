Pakistan’s Covid loss of life hits 25,000 imprint

price

The National Command and Operation Centre’s website reported 80 deaths from the last 24 hours Monday morning, pushing the entire to 25,003.

An additional 3,772 positive coronavirus cases were recorded by the NCOC over the last 24 hours after taking 53,881 tests.

The positivity rate now stands at 7%.

Pakistan’s total number of cases now stands at 1,127,584, with 89,919 active cases, 1,012,662 recovered and 25,003 deaths.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 3,628 new infections reported on the average every day . That’s 62% of the height — the very best daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered a minimum of 46,456,077 doses of COVID vaccines thus far . Assuming every one needs 2 doses, that’s enough to possess vaccinated about 10.7% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 594,775 doses administered every day . At that rate, it’ll take an extra 73 days to administer enough doses for an additional 10% of the population.

Sindh extends schools closure

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases within the province, Sindh on Sunday decided to stay schools closed for extended .

Earlier, the provincial government had announced that schools in Sindh would remain closed till August 30.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, during a statement, had said that teachers, staff and fogeys should be vaccinated before schools reopen.

“It has been decided to reopen universities, colleges and schools after 10 days. they might be opened on August 30,” he had said.

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah had said schools would reopen with only 50% of scholars attending , while the tutorial institutions that have a full vaccination rate are going to be allowed a 100% student strength.