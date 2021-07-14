Pakistan’s Covid inspiration rate crosses 4% for second time in three days

Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate crossed 4% for the second time within the last three days Wednesday morning because the country continues to report a spike in its daily case count.

On Sunday, Pakistan had recorded its highest coronavirus positivity ratio at 4.09% since May 30, which was at 4.05%, consistent with the National Command and Operations Centre’s (NCOC) data. Currently, the infection rate stands at 4.17%.

NCOC’s data from Wednesday shows that 47,472 tests were conducted within the last 24 hours and 1,980 of them came back positive for coronavirus.

With 24 new fatalities from the virus, the national death tally pushed to 22,642.

The country’s active number of cases crossed the 40,000 marks after a touch over a month. The active cases now stand at 40,862.

According to the official portal, the amount of recoveries from coronavirus within the country has reached 915,343 and therefore the total number of cases has reached 978,847.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the entire cases reported in Sindh thus far are 349,586, in Punjab 348,725, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 139,710, in Islamabad Capital Territory 83,956, in Balochistan 28,434, in Gilgit-Baltistan 7,044 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 21,392.