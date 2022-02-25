Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio continues to decline

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 1,122 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours amid a continuous decline in the country’s daily case count, the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed Friday.

The national COVID-19 body said the new infections were detected after it conducted 41,142 diagnostic tests throughout the country.

The decline in number of cases pushed the country’s COVID-19 positivity ratio down to 2.72%, while the overall case count climbed to 1,506,450.

Meanwhile, 25 more people succumbed to the virus overnight, taking Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll to 30,139. However, the active case count further dropped to 61,332 with the recovery of 2,550 coronavirus patients during the last 24 hours.