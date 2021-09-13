Pakistan’s COVID-19 case count under 3,000 for first time in longer than a month

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 2,988 new infections during a single day on Monday, taking the entire caseload to 1,207,508 because the country reported fewer cases of the infection compared to a couple of weeks ago.

This is the primary time in additional than a month that Pakistan has reported but 3,000 coronavirus cases as on July 25, 2,819 new cases of the virus had been reported. Before this, the daily case count had mostly been hovering between the three ,000-4,000 range for a month.

According to the figures provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan administered 53,158 coronavirus tests within the last 24 hours.

The positivity ratio in Pakistan stands at 5.62% as of today. Since August 24, Pakistan’s positivity rate has been under 7% on 19 out of 21 days.

The current active cases of the country stand at 90,545.

In the last 24 hours, 67 people have lost their lives to the virus, taking the price to 26,787, while total recoveries stand at 1,090,176.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 3,602 new infections reported on the average every day . That’s 61% of the height — the very best daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered a minimum of 67,342,288 doses of COVID vaccines thus far . Assuming every one needs 2 doses, that’s enough to possess vaccinated about 15.5% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 1,111,814 doses administered every day . At that rate, it’ll take an extra 39 days to administer enough doses for an additional 10% of the population.