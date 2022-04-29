Pakistani pilgrims accost, chant slogans against PM Shehbaz, federal ministers at Masjid-i-Nabwi

A gathering of Pakistani pioneers have greeted, harassed and recited trademarks at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his company at the Masjid-I-Nabwi in Madina during their three-day visit — their most memorable unfamiliar excursion since accepting office — to Saudi Arabia.

The head alongside his appointment showed up in Saudi Arabia yesterday at the greeting of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed canister Salman.

He is joined by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Miftah Ismail, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Asif, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mohsin Dawar and Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, among others.

The authorities arrived in the country on Thursday evening and later offered supplications at the Prophet’s Mosque.

Notwithstanding, awful scenes were seen at the blessed mosque yesterday when PM Shehbaz and his appointment showed up there. As per recordings flowing via web-based entertainment, Pakistani pioneers at the mosque began reciting mottos of “chor” (hoodlums) when they saw the state head.

In another video, the pioneers should have been visible pestering and raising oppressive trademarks against government clergymen Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti, as the pair are accompanied by Saudi gatekeepers.

Afterward, in a video message because of the serenades, Aurangzeb said this act was executed by a “select gathering”, while most Pakistanis regarded the sacredness of the blessed mosque. “I would rather not name the individual answerable for this occurrence since I would rather not utilize this blessed land for political purposes.”

She likewise said she had petitioned God for direction for such individuals. “In any case, it will require investment for us to fix the manners by which these individuals have harmed our general public and we can do that through an uplifting perspective,” the pastor added.

The occasions were denounced by Pakistan Ulema Council executive Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, who said Muslims were intended to bow their heads and turn down the volume in Masjid-I-Nabwi as opposed to raising grimy trademarks and heaving claims on the 27th of Ramazan.

In the mean time, lawmakers and other strict figures denounced the occurrence on Twitter and some accused the Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf.

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, sister of recently designated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, said that PTI was instigating “narrow mindedness and disruptiveness”.

Strict researcher Maulana Tariq Jameel additionally tweeted that the dissent at the heavenly mosque wasn’t “OK in Islam”.