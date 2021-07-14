Pakistani LeT leader, 2 assailants killed in experience in Kashmir’s Pulwama

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama town of south Kashmir on Wednesday morning. While one terrorist has been identified as Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Aijaz alias Abu Huraira, the opposite two are unidentified locals.

As per the Kashmir zone police, incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered by the safety forces.

At present, an inquiry is underway.



Curfew was imposed in Pulwama town after the encounter broke out.