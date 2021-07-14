Pakistani LeT leader, 2 assailants killed in experience in Kashmir’s Pulwama

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama town of south Kashmir on Wednesday morning. While one terrorist has been identified as Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Aijaz alias Abu Huraira, the opposite two are unidentified locals.
As per the Kashmir zone police, incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered by the safety forces.
At present, an inquiry is underway.
#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: #Pakistani LeT commander Aijaz @ Abu Huraira killed alongwith 2 local #terrorists. #Congratulations to Police & SFs: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 14, 2021
The encounter broke out when the world was cordoned off by a joint team of the police, army, and Central Reserve police on receiving a selected input.
Curfew was imposed in Pulwama town after the encounter broke out.