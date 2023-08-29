Unveiling of Pakistan’s World Cup 2023 cricket team’s “Star Nation Jersey” uniform

At a ceremony in Lahore on Monday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the official jersey of the home team for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The ‘Star Nation Jersey’ uniform features a star and the flag of Pakistan on the chest side.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Gaddafi Stadium, PCB Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf said this jersey represents Pakistan’s spirit and determination as they are already sitting on the number one position in the ODI format.

“We have kept Pakistan’s star and flag on the chest which represents our identity. I am hopeful that our team, who is already number one in ODIs, will win the World Cup in India,” he said.

Pakistan's official Star Nation Jersey for ICC @cricketworldcup 2023 🌟 Describe our kit with an emoji 👇 Pre-order at https://t.co/TWU32Ta9wL#WearYourPassion pic.twitter.com/JZzrXXwabo — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 28, 2023

On October 6 in Hyderabad, Pakistan will play their opening World Cup match against the Netherlands. On October 14 in Ahmedabad, they will compete against their bitter rivals India in a highly anticipated match.

Here is Pakistan’s schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6 – vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 – vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 – vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 – vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 – vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 – vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 – vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 – vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 – vs England in Kolkata

The daytime games will begin at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST), while the day-night games will begin at 1:30pm (PST).

Pakistan will play in Kolkata if they make it to the semifinals.

Unless they are playing Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata, India will play in Mumbai if they advance to the semi-finals.

The Cricket World Cup will be played in a round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

SOURCE: GEO NEWS