Pakistan welcomes the reiteration of the United Nations ‘ position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute by the spokesperson of the United Nations Secretary-General, a press release from the ministry said on Saturday.

The response came after Spokesman Stephane Dujarric had said earlier in the week that the United Nations’ position on Jammu and Kashmir remains an equivalent .

“Our position on Kashmir is well established and has not changed,” he said responding to a journalist at his regular noon briefing in ny .

When asked to repeat the UN’s position on the Kashmir dispute, Dujarric said: “You will find it in relevant resolutions. I’m not getting to repeat it, but our position is unchanged.”

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the statement reaffirms that the UN position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is “well-established” and has not changed.

The spokesperson said Pakistan particularly appreciates the timeliness of the statement because it coincides with the completion of two years of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The unilateral actions were in violation of the UN charter, UNSC resolutions, and law of nations including the Fourth Geneva Convention , the spokesperson noted.

“The statement denies the self-serving remarks by India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations claiming that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral a part of India,” he said.

India would had best to remind itself that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognised dispute and one among the longest outstanding items on the UN Security Council’s agenda, he said.

“It never was and never are going to be a neighborhood of India. Regurgitation of false and fabricated claims doesn’t change the truth ,” the spokesperson said.

Numerous UNSC resolutions have established that the ultimate disposition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir are going to be made in accordance with the needs of the Kashmiri people expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite held under the UN auspices, he said.

“Ultimately, India will need to concede to the desire of the Kashmiris and therefore the commitment of international community as enshrined in numerous UNSC Resolutions,” the spokesperson added.

‘Pakistan will see occupied Kashmir liberated’

Pakistan on August 5 observed Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir to precise solidarity with the people of Kashmir. President Arif Alvi vowed that Pakistan will see occupied Kashmir liberated.

On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi government revoked the territory’s special status, a move that Kashmiris across the planet and Pakistan have vehemently opposed since.

In his message on the occasion, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said the resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people is imperative for enduring peace and stability within the region.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause.

The prime minister had called upon the international community, including the United Nations , human rights organisations and therefore the global media, to carry India in charge of its crimes against the Kashmiri people.

“We will still extend all possible assistance to Kashmiris till the belief of their inalienable right to self-determination and a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and therefore the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” he had said.