Pakistan wants long-term ties with Canada: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that Pakistan wanted to keep up with the custom of reciprocal commitment and wanted for long haul and multi-area suffering relationship with Canada.

The military boss communicated these perspectives during a visit paid by Deputy Foreign Minister of Canada Marta Morgan, said an Inter-Services Public Relations official statement.

As per it, the COAS emphasized the critical requirement for worldwide union on Afghanistan to stay away from helpful emergency.

The meeting dignitary liked Pakistan’s job in departure activity in Afghanistan and territorial dependability and promised to assume her part for additional improvement in strategic participation with Pakistan at all levels.

During the gathering, matters of shared interest, reciprocal participation in different fields, generally local circumstance and cooperation in helpful measures in Afghanistan were examined.