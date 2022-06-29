Pakistan, US cooperation being promoted in health sector

WASHINGTON DC: Addressing 80 global understudies at the esteemed Johns Hopkins University Tuesday, Ambassador Masood Khan while has said that US and Pakistan are leading an organized exchange to advance their ties in drug, diagnostics, business participation, and public-private discourse to improve respective exchange and venture the medical services area and collaboration in fighting pandemics.

The Ambassador to US said that Pakistan was likewise trying to advance institutional linkages with the CDC (Center for Disease Control), Ministry of National Services and Regulations and the National Institute of Health.

“Pakistan would likewise welcome to include US pharma to foster Pak drug and biotechnology sectors.”The Ambassador said, “We are appreciative to the United States for giving 62 million COVID immunizations which is one of biggest gifts to any country on the planet. We are additionally looking for US collaboration for assembling immunizations for different variations of COVID and future pandemics.”

“The present moment, Pakistan is putting its energies in readiness and reaction for the future pandemics”, he added.The most qualified understudies and wellbeing experts had collected at Johns Hopkins University to look for Ambassador Masood Khan’s recommendation on the move to their new learning climate in the United States.

Tending to the understudies, Ambassador Khan saluted them for coming to a renowned seat of learning and greatness. “You are all change specialists to achieve change and interface your particular nations with one another”, said the Ambassador.Separately, Ambassador Khan likewise had a meeting with Pakistani understudies and wellbeing experts learning at Johns Hopkins University.