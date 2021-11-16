Pakistan to host 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan will have the following release of the ICC Champions Trophy, the International Cricket Council reported Tuesday.

The 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be co-facilitated by the United States and the West Indies, an official statement by the world cricket overseeing body said.

The last ICC occasion Pakistan facilitated was the 1996 Cricket World Cup. It was co-facilitated by India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja expressed gratitude toward the ICC for granting the competition to Pakistan, saying the occasion will grandstand Pakistan’s enthusiasm for the game, said a PCB public statement.

The ICC Board’s choice means Pakistan will guard the ICC Champions Trophy title on their terrace when the eight-group and 15-match competition is held at three notable settings in February 2025.

“I’m satisfied no-closure with the ICC’s choice to choose Pakistan as a host country for one of their first-class competitions,” said Ramiz.



“By distributing a significant worldwide occasion to Pakistan, the ICC has communicated total certainty and confidence in our administration and functional capacities and abilities.

“We have kept on exhibiting how an extraordinary host we are and through the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, we will again grandstand our enthusiasm and love for the game as this occasion will be a help to the large numbers of home fans, who will see elite groups and their cherished global players from lacking elbow room.”

The ICC said it has additionally affirmed the host countries for each significant men’s restricted overs occasion somewhere in the range of 2024 and 2031.



Are you ready for the best-ever decade of men’s white-ball cricket? Eight new tournaments announced 🔥

14 different host nations confirmed 🌏

Champions Trophy officially returns 🙌https://t.co/OkZ2vOpvVQ pic.twitter.com/uwQHnna92F — ICC (@ICC) November 16, 2021



In 2026, India and Sri Lanka will have the Men’s T20 World Cup, before another first-time significant occasion has in 2027.

In October-November 2027, Namibia will have the Men’s Cricket World Cup interestingly close by Zimbabwe and South Africa. South Africa and Zimbabwe last arranged the occasion in 2003.

In October 2028 the T20 World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand and after a year India will have the Champions Trophy.

In 2030, England will share T20 World Cup facilitating obligations with Ireland and Scotland. It will be the initial time starting around 1999 that Ireland and Scotland have facilitated a significant worldwide cricket occasion.

The last booked occasion, in October/November 2031, will be the Men’s Cricket World Cup, played in India and Bangladesh.