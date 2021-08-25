Pakistan to get 3mn portions of Pfizer vaccine from US this week

The United States is set to give 3 million dosages of the Pfizer vaccine this week, making it the biggest gift of the immunization to Pakistan, wellbeing sources said Tuesday.

The Pfizer antibody is basic for Pakistan as a huge number of individuals working in the Middle East and Europe can not get back to these nations without taking the pokes of these immunizations that have been supported by their separate governments.

Wellbeing authorities say this shipment is essential for the 10 million dosages that the US has designated to assist Pakistan with fulfilling its need for the mRNA antibody.

The gift is under the global COVAX program, as indicated by wellbeing authorities.

Washington had before sent 5.5 million portions of the Moderna immunization.