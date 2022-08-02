Pakistan To Continue Support To Kashmir Cause: Sardar Babar

QUETTA : Acting Speaker Balochistan Assembly, Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail on Monday said that individuals of Balochistan will keep on supporting Kashmiris in their battle of self-assurance.

Conversing with newsmen here on Monday, he said that August 5, Youm-e-Istehsal reminds us about the cruel demonstration of fundamentalist Modi government. It was on the fifth August 2019 that the exceptional protected status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) was rejected by the Modi government.

“Individuals of Balochistan will remain with Kashmiris brethren in their battle for right of self assurance,” he said and despised that Kashmir valley has been driven into the bog fire by the Modi government. The opportunity battle of Kashmiris will definitely arrive at its obvious end result and the sun of opportunity of Kashmir will rise soon.

Expresses individuals of Balochistan stand with Kashmiris in their battle for right of self assurance

Babr Musakhail repeating government support for Kashmir cause said that Balochistan government, ideological groups, individuals from all portion of society will keep on giving political, discretionary and moral help to the opportunity battle of Kashmiris. “Zionist-style settlement is being finished to expel individuals from their country,” he deplored.

Sardar Babar Khan Musa Khel said that denying the Kashmiris of their right to self-assurance, forcing state persecution on them is one of the most exceedingly awful instances of state psychological warfare in current times. Our dissent against Modi’s enemy of philanthropic approaches will go on till the issue is settled in accordance with the desires of individuals of Kashmir.