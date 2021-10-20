Pakistan to clash against South Africa in warm-up match today

The Pakistan cricket crew will point toward South Africa in a warm-up match today (Wednesday) in Abu Dhabi for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The public crew will travel to Abu Dhabi from Dubai at 2 pm (PST) in front of the match, booked to start off at 6 pm (GST)

The crew’s new batting specialist, Mathew Hayden, will address a virtual public interview tomorrow (Thursday) before an instructional meeting at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai.

This public interview will begin at 11 am (GST) and 12 pm (PST). The media delegates who need to go to the public interview can contact Pakistan Cricket Board Communications Manager Ibrahim Badges somewhere around two hours in front of the meeting.

Pakistan prepares in front of South Africa warm-up conflict

The Babar Azam-drove T20 World Cup crew went to a discretionary instructional course at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy Ground.

Captain Babar Azam, alongside senior players Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfraz Ahmed, additionally went to the instructional meeting.

In the meantime, Muhammad Wasim Jr, Usman Qadir, Khushdal Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Mohammad Nawaz, and Haider Ali were likewise present at the ICC Cricket Ground.

Pakistan rout West Indies in a warm-up match

Pakistan drifted to a seven-wicket triumph over West Indies Monday when the different sides got for a warm-together apparatus.

Pakistani upper-request batsmen Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam were great with the bat, scoring 46 and 50, separately, while the Pakistani bowlers additionally got opportune wickets to confine West Indies to 130 runs.

West Indies had won the throw and chose for bat first against Pakistan in the principal warm-up match between the different sides.

West Indies’ Ravi Rampaul had asked Mohammad Rizwan to leave for good ahead of schedule at 13, while Hayden Walsh had taken the wicket of Babar (50), and Mohammad Hafeez — who went for a duck.

The Pakistani bowlers set up a solid appearance against a forceful West Indian side. The Windies never looked open to batting first, losing wickets at standard spans and just figuring out how to complete their innings at 130/7 from their 20 overs.