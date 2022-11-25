ISLAMABAD: As the number of cross-border attacks targeting security forces from Afghanistan increases, Foreign Office on Thursday said Pakistan was holding conversations to sort out the issues.

Addressing the daily press briefing, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch agreed that there were issues at the Pakistan- Afghanistan border.

“The two sides are holding regular border flag meetings and are engaged in discussion at colorful situations, including Kharlachi Border Crossing Point,” Ms Baloch told journalists.

She said the Chaman border was restarted on Monday following Border Flag Meetings between the two sides.

The focus of these meetings was to clear rambler, business and trade entrustments, she added.

The ‘Friendship Gate’ at the border was closed on Nov 13 after an fortified man from the Afghan side opened fire on Pakistani security labor force, performing in the martyrdom of one dogface.

Ms Baloch said Afghanistan has communicated its “serious remorse” over the incident and constituted a high-position commission comprising officers from foreign and border and ethnical affairs ministries, original chambers of commerce and ethnical elders to probe the incident.

“We continue to engage with the Afghan side through our delegacy in Afghanistan and the Afghan delegacy in Islamabad”.

PM’s Turkiye visit

Briefing about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s forthcoming visit to Turkiye, the prophet said it was “taking place as planned”.

The high minister will visit the country for a two-day trip on Friday at the assignation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy brotherly ties deeply bedded in similarities of faith, culture and history and sustained by exceptional charity and collective trust,” she said.

The two leaders will inaugurate PNS Khaibar, a MILGEM Corvette vessels of the Pakistan Navy at the Istanbul Shipyard, she told the journalists.

The contract for four Milgem class corvettes for the Pakistan Navy, with concurrent Transfer of Technology, was inked with ASFAT Inc, a Turkish state- possessed Defence contractor establishment in 2018.

The MILGEM design, a common collaboration between the two countries, represents a “significant corner” in the Pakistan- Turkiye strategic cooperation, she remarked.

The two leaders will also hold wide-ranging conversations on the indigenous situation and other issues, she added.

The high minister will also interact with the Turkish business community.

Pakistan rejects India’s reflections

Ms Baloch also said Pakistan rejects India’s unwarranted reflections at a Security Council briefing.

“Unfortunately, India continues to abuse itsnon-permanent class of the UN Security Council and the Chair of the 1373Counter-Terrorism Committee to target Pakistan through false narratives and vicious propaganda”, she noted.

She said India’s reckless geste verified that it “neither has the capability nor the wisdom” to qualify as a endless member of the Security Council.

She also censured India for its “blatant mortal rights violations” in held Kashmir.

“We haven’t seen any enhancement in the situation in(held Kashmir) as it remains under military siege and Indian oppression there continues unabated.”

About the recent decision to establish the ‘Loss and Damage Fund’ at the Bobby- 27, Ms. Baloch said the parties also agreed to establish a transitional commission for recommendations to operationalise the Fund and determine its terms of reference for new backing arrangements and disbursement medium.

“Once these details are ironed out, we will be suitable to prognosticate the unborn backing situation”, she said.

When journalists asked about the reasons behind the detention in the appointment of a new foreign clerk, Ms. Baloch said “This is a decision taken at a veritably elderly position. What I can partake with you is that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is continuing to perform its functions to the stylish of its capacities as we’ve always done in the history.”

The FO has been performing without a full-time foreign clerk since the withdrawal of Sohail Mahmood on September 30 after serving three and a half times in the position.

In October, the government assigned the look- after charge to Special Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jauhar Saleem.