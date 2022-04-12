Pakistan slams Indian forces over killing spree in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned Indian occupation forces’ relentless killing spree resulting in martyrdom of two more Kashmiri youth in Srinagar during a cordon off and search operation by the security forces on April 10, 2022.

The Foreign Office spokesperson on Monday said that more than 560 innocent Kashmiris had been martyred by the occupation forces in fake encounters since, the Indian illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

The intensified military crackdown and the rising numbers of extra-judicial killings in fake encounters during the state-backed operations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), which were parts of the Hindu extremism to impose ‘Hindutva’ mindset inspired by the BJP-RSS backed Modi government.

The FO spokesperson said the Kashmiri youth had been a target of the 900,000 trained Indian military personnel, which was stationed in the IIOJ&K to muzzle the voice of the besieged Kashmiris. Equally, condemnable act of the Indian occupation forces that inhumanly torched two Kashmiris fire inside a mosque in Handwara, Kupwara district on April 7, 2022.

It was deplorable that during the holy month of Ramazan, the Indian occupation forces had rather intensified their repression against the innocent Kashmiris. Through a dossier unveiled last year, Pakistan had provided to the world, incontrovertible evidence of the systemic oppression, human rights violations and war crimes committed by the Indian occupation forces in the IIOJ&K.

“Islamabad Declaration” adopted at the culmination of the 48th Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the OIC, unequivocally condemned the massive human rights violations and persecution of Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Pakistan reiterated its call for the investigation of extra-judicial killings in IIOJK by the Commission of Inquiry as recommended by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its Kashmir Reports of 2018 and 2019.

Pakistan also urged the international community to hold India responsible for its brazen suppression of the innocent Kashmiris and to play its role to ensure a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council’s resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Source: The International News