Pakistan is all set to achieve some major goals including fiscal sustainability under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), International Monetary Fund (IMF) Country Representative Teresa Daban Sanchez said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a webinar at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Ms. Sanchez said it is being achieved through the strategy by removing exemptions and privileges, enhancing social and productive spending, coordination with provinces, and eliminating quasi-fiscal circular debt and losses of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The IMF representative emphasized that these goals are very important for the future direction of the country and include a market-determined and flexible exchange rate as well as an independent central bank with a primary focus on price stability.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1618313/pakistan-set-to-achieve-fiscal-sustainability-imf