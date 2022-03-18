Pakistan selectors face limited options for Australia ODIs

LAHORE: The fitness problems faced by all-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz and a questionable action of fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain have caused enterprises for Pakistan’s public pickers who’ll be looking to pick a strong team for the forthcoming three- match ODI home series against a redoubtable Australian side.

All the ODIs will be offered in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 2 after the third Test between the two brigades concludes on March 25 in Lahore.

The 23- time-old leg- incentive Shadab, who’s Pakistanvice-captain, is considered a veritably effective each- rounder. It’s learnt that Shadab, who faced groin problems while leading Islamabad United in the seventh HBL PSL in Lahore is witnessing a recovery programme. Though he joined the Northern platoon sharing in the ongoing Pakistan Cup one- day event but so far has not played a single match on the croaker’s advice.

Nawaz, 27, suffered a bottom injury during this time’s PSL and was ruled out of numerous Quetta Pugilists’matches, and is still not match- fit.

Right-armer Hasnain due to his questionable bowling action isn’t being considered for selection.

Leg- incentive Zahid Mahmood may replace Shadab for the Australia ODIs while the selection of fast bowling each- rounder Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali is veritably much on the cards as both of them, after missing the first drawn Test in Rawalpindi due to injuries, recaptured full fitness to play the alternate Test in Karachi.

Dashing nature Sharjeel Khan, who hit a whirlwind double century for Sindh against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Pakistan Cup in Islamabad on Wednesday, is the leading run-getter of the said event and is most likely to be picked for the Australia white-ball matches.

Meanwhile, the PCB is considering shifting the ODIs and the one-off T20 International from Rawalpindi to Lahore due to the ongoing tense political situation in Islamabad which will is set to witness a swell in political conditioning after March 23.