Pakistan Seeks IMF’s Leniency Amidst the Third Wave of the Pandemic

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) held discussions with officials from the Government of Pakistan on the state of the country’s economy, the reforms agenda, and its external financing needs.

A virtual meeting was held between the Managing Director (MD) of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva; the Minister for Finance, Hammad Azhar; and the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Reza Baqir.

The IMF MD acknowledged the need for the welfare of the people of Pakistan to be the focus of all the policy endeavors. Taking to Twitter after the meeting, she wrote, “I commended Pakistan’s response to the health and economic crisis, and we discussed the way forward for vital economic reforms and external financing needed to build a better future for Pakistan’s people”.

Source: https://propakistani.pk/2021/04/13/pakistan-seeks-imfs-leniency-amidst-the-third-wave-of-the-pandemic/