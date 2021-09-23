Pakistan reports under 3,000 every day COVID-19 cases for straight week

The national coronavirus positivity rate within the last 24 hours was recorded at 4.4%. Among the active cases, 5,117 patients are under critical care.

The NCOC data showed 63 patients died from the virus during the last 24 hours, pushing the price to 27,135.

Since the pandemic broke out, a complete of 1,221,261 cases are detected – 33,682 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 32,722 in Balochistan, 10,232 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 103,923 in Islamabad, 170,738 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 420,615 in Punjab, and 449,349 in Sindh.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 2,980 new infections reported on average every day. That’s 51% of the height — the very best daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered a minimum of 70,402,987 doses of COVID vaccines thus far. Assuming everyone needs 2 doses, that’s enough to possess vaccinated about 16.3% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 954,803 doses administered every day. At that rate, it’ll take an extra 46 days to administer enough doses for an additional 10% of the population.