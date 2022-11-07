Pakistan reports 5 new deaths from dengue fever in 24 hours

Pakistan kept on seeing an expansion in dengue fever cases as five additional passings were accounted for because of the sickness as of now in the South Asian country.

The eastern Punjab area recorded four passings while one demise was accounted for from the southern Sindh territory, the commonplace wellbeing divisions said on Sunday.

Altogether, Punjab announced 207 new cases in the beyond 24 hours. Lahore recorded 97 new cases, trailed by Rawalpindi with 29 cases. The all out number of dengue cases in the area this year has now gone up to 16,198.

Sindh announced 158 new diseases, the commonplace wellbeing office said on Sunday night. The most terrible hit region was Karachi, the commonplace capital, which revealed 97 new cases. With the recently detailed dengue cases, the November figure to date for the area has ascended to 843, carrying the complete neighborhood count to 19,914 this year.

In northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area, 115 additional individuals were determined to have the mosquito-borne illness, the commonplace wellbeing office said on Sunday night. The quantity of dynamic cases in the area presently remains at 1,285, while the absolute number of cases this year has reached 20,023.

The public capital Islamabad detailed 20 new dengue cases, the wellbeing specialists said on Sunday night. The city’s complete count has ascended to 5,046 this year.