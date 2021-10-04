Pakistan reports 27 deaths from COVID-19, lowest since late July

Pakistan has reported 27 deaths in the last 24 hours by unprecedented coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged. The foreign tale of victims has jumped to on Monday.

According to the ultimate reckoning by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the whilom 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit terrain in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now things have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab in Sindh in KP, 928 in Islamabad, 738 in Azad Kashmir, 349 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Either coronavirus cases have been vindicated in Sindh, in Punjab in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Islamabad, in Azad Kashmir, in Balochistan, and in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Retrievals

Pakistan has so far conducted coronavirus tests and in the last 24 hours. cases have recovered in the country whereas cases are in critical condition.

Positivity Rate

The COVID-19 positivity rate was recorded at2.84 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, people have admitted their first dosage of coronavirus vaccine including in the last 24 hours. citizens have been exhaustively vaccinated while admitted their another dosage in the last 24 hours.

The number of total administered cures has reached within the last 24 hours.