Pakistan remains world’s fastest-growing app market in 2022

According to a report published by Data Darbar, a private markets intelligence platform, the number of apps downloaded by Pakistanis in 2022 increased by 35.4% in comparison to the year before, making the country the apps market with the fastest growth rate in the world.

The growth rate, which increased from 26.8 percent in 2021 to 35.4 percent in 2017, was nearly three times that of China, the next country on the list. India, Mexico, and Indonesia were the next three countries with growth rates below 10 percent.

However, Pakistan moved up three spots from the previous year to rank ninth overall.

Pakistan outperformed all other comparable markets, with the exception of Indonesia, with 3.5 billion downloads. Other metrics showed that same trend: The Southeast Asian nation had the most publishers and apps made locally, according to the report.

According to the report, Pakistanis spent 161 billion hours using mobile apps in 2022, ranking the nation sixth globally.

“In terms of the number of outstanding active apps created by local publishers, Pakistan came in second only to Indonesia. However, very few locally developed apps make it to the top of the Pakistani charts in terms of traction and usage.

According to the report, Snapchat, WhatsApp Messenger, Capcut, and TikTok were the apps with the most downloads. Easypaisa was the most downloaded locally developed app, followed by Jazz, Jazz Cash, Zong, and Universal Remote TV.