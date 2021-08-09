Pakistan records minor drop in day by day COVID-19 numbers

Pakistan has been recording a slow decline in its daily COVID-19 numbers over the last three days, with 4,040 fresh cases reported Monday morning, National Command and Operation Centre’s statistics showed.

According to the NCOC’s latest stats, the positivity rate fell to 7.54%.

The 4,040 new cases were detected after 53,528 coronavirus tests were taken within the last 24 hours. This pushes the entire number of cases to 1,071,620.

There is a little downward trend in daily numbers, however, active cases still increase with the newest figure recorded at 83,298 cases.

In the last 24 hours, another 53 people have died of COVID-19. Two days ago, Pakistan had recorded 95 deaths from coronavirus, which was the very best single-day toll during the continued fourth wave of the pandemic.

Some 964,404 patients have thus far recovered, whereas the entire number of deaths has reached 23,918.

Overall, coronavirus cases across Pakistan haven’t declined significantly, however, Sindh has lifted its lockdown as of today. Revised COVID-19 restrictions, which can last till August 31, are announced by the Sindh government.

UAE changes COVID-19 policy for Pakistani travellers

The United Arab Emirates has once more changed its policy for Pakistani travellers, making it compulsory for them to urge a rapid PCR test done four hours before travelling. thanks to the absence of testing facilities at the airports, however, thousands of travellers wishing to return to the UAE are stranded.

According to Khaleej Times, airlines in Pakistan are currently negotiating with healthcare service providers within the country to rearrange for rapid PCR testing